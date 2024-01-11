 

Clarion Hospital, Community Blood Bank Teaming Up for Blood Drive on January 19

Thursday, January 11, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

blood-5427231_1280 (1)CLARION, Pa. — Clarion Hospital will be hosting a blood drive in partnership with Community Blood Bank.

The drive is set for Friday, January 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the Administrative Board Room at the Clarion Hospital.

Donors can sign up by calling 1-877-842-0631 or online here.

Walk-ins are welcome.

To be eligible, donors must:

  • Be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent;
  • Weigh at least 110 pounds;
  • No tattoos or piercings in the past three months;
  • Be in general good health; and
  • Eat before donating.

Photo identification is required.

The Clarion Hospital is located at 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, Pa.


