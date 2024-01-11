SPONSORED: Stand Out with 12Series Brand
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – If you want to stand out amongst the crowd, 12Series is the brand for you.
12Series is a local veteran-owned and operated clothing company.
They have apparel that ranges from cardio tanks and hoodies to sweat noggin covers. The apparel isn’t designed just for the gym, it’s designed for everyday life.
Raise Money for Deployed Service Members with 12Series
12Series launched two ‘Remember Everyone Deployed’ (R.E.D) t-shirts and a percentage of the proceeds will go directly to supplying care packages to deployed service members.
As a veteran-owned and operated company, 12Series members know what it’s like to miss out on family time and how much care packages can positively impact morale.
Order your t-shirts online today to show your support: Remember Everyone Deployed
