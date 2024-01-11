Tractor-Trailer Jack-Knifes on Slippery Roads on I-80 Near Emlenton Exit

ALLEGHENY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a tractor-trailer jack-knifed on slippery roads on Tuesday morning on I-80 East near the Emlenton Exit.

According to PSP Franklin, this accident happened around 8:29 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9, on Interstate 80 eastbound, near Mile Marker 43.0, in Allegheny Township, Butler County, approximately one mile from Exit 42.

Police say 37-year-old John M. Ndungu, of Dallas Georgia, was traveling eastbound in the right lane of I-80 when, due to slippery road conditions, his 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer started to swerve. It then swerved off the right side of the roadway and jack-knifed, striking the guide rail located along the southern berm of the right eastbound lane of I-80.

Due to roadway safety concerns, Ndungo drove approximately 600 feet from the area of impact and stopped off the roadway along the southern berm of the right eastbound lane of I-80.

He was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department and Hovis Towing assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.