 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, January 12, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
A slight chance of rain between 4pm and 5pm, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a southeast wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Rain, snow, and sleet before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 4am and 5am, then a slight chance of rain after 5am. Low around 26. Windy, with a southeast wind 27 to 32 mph becoming south 14 to 19 mph. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Saturday

Snow likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy, with a southwest wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday
A chance of snow, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.
M.L.King Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.
Monday Night
A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 15.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Thursday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.