7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, January 12, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
A slight chance of rain between 4pm and 5pm, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a southeast wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Rain, snow, and sleet before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 4am and 5am, then a slight chance of rain after 5am. Low around 26. Windy, with a southeast wind 27 to 32 mph becoming south 14 to 19 mph. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday
Snow likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy, with a southwest wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday
A chance of snow, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.
M.L.King Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.
Monday Night
A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 15.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Thursday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.