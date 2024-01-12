Beatrice Ann “Bea” Pitrone, 88, of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Christ the King Manor, surrounded by her family.

Born June 16, 1935, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Max and (Amy) Work Crawford, who preceded her in death.

Bea was the youngest of eight children and their parent’s last surviving child.

Bea was a 1954 graduate of Punxsutawney High School, where she was a talented majorette known for her ability to twirl fire.

Bea met her future husband, Anthony, in Punxsy.

Bea and Tony were married at Saints Cosmas and Damian Church on January 22, 1955.

She enjoyed serving her community in various capacities for many decades and gaining new friends.

A devoted member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in DuBois, PA, the greater DuBois area benefited from her many church leadership roles, including being the founding manager of a religious articles store in DuBois called House of Nazareth.

She never judged; she only helped whenever and wherever necessary.

Her Catholic faith guided her devotion to those in need.

She created and administered St. Catherine’s first “Jesse Tree,” ensuring children throughout the area would feel excited to open gifts on Christmas morning.

Bea was a longtime member of her Church’s Rosary Altar Society and served as a Eucharistic Minister for decades. She spent countless hours, in all sorts of weather, fair and foul, delivering the Holy Eucharist to homebound members of the Church.

Bea was also instrumental in developing St. Catherine’s Nazareth in the Woods outreach center, all while helping to organize yearly Thanksgiving turkey deliveries to families in need, teaching Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults classes to people wishing to join the Church, and visiting local hospital patients as a member of her Church’s Good Samaritans group.

While with the Good Samaritans, Bea founded the St. Catherine’s Food Pantry.

In 2010, Bea and Tony were awarded the Bishop’s Commemoration Award in a special ceremony acknowledging decades of service and support of the Catholic Diocese of Erie.

Bea was also highly active with her children’s education, primarily when fundraising for her beloved Central Catholic High School Cardinals.

Bea made her trademark spaghetti sauce and meatballs for Central’s Palm Sunday dinners, serving thousands of patrons over the years.

Bea and Tony were humbled in 1993 when DuBois Central Catholic High School awarded them a Golden Key for decades-long support of Catholic

education in the DuBois area.

Bea was also a trusted member of Central’s team of grandparent volunteers, helping teachers and staff in many capacities.

She enjoyed administering goodwill and kindness to [then] DuBois Regional Medical Center patients.

She was a longtime member of the DuBois Hospital Auxiliary.

She loved her time with the Kichtennaires, a famous group of “musicians” who entertained civic groups with their silly brand of music.

Many who are reading this have been welcomed into the Baronick Funeral Home as she worked there as a greeter from its inception until just a few years ago.

Bea lovingly balanced church and civic responsibilities with her precious family time.

Bea’s children cherish the education in service taught elegantly by their mother’s actions. Thank you, mom.

She loved holidays; whether recently hosting Fourth of July family reunions or her fabulous Christmas celebrations, she pored over the details.

Her family and friends looked forward to Bea’s homemade ravioli, braciole, hand-twisted Easter biscuits, and her cream pie. Let’s not forget her trademark Groundhog Day cookies, baked by the hundreds yearly.

Each time Bea prepared a family favorite, it was as though she was telling us how much she loved being with us.

Her food was a warm hug, and friends and family couldn’t get enough.

Bea is survived by her children Marianne Wymer & husband, Bob of Avon, IN; Kathleen Puleo & husband, Bob of Oil City, PA; Anthony, Jr. & wife, Christine of Marietta, GA; Gregory & wife, Marla of Glen Allen, VA; and Andrew & wife, Jennifer of Erie, PA.

As was generally the case, Bea and Tony’s friends became family, especially their bonus son (John Baltrus & wife Júrate) of Pittsburgh, PA.

Bea’s love for her grandchildren was a hallmark.

She adored their smiles, voices, visits, & kisses!

Her grandchildren include Lesly (Bobby) & Christopher Wymer; Gionna, Vincent, & Nicholas Pitrone; Danielle, Rosemary, & Julia Pitrone; Noah, Josh, & Sam Puleo; Lauren (Jacob) Van Scoyoc; and great-granddaughter Amelia-Rose.

Additionally, Bea is survived by her brother-in-law Dick Pitrone and daughter-in-law, Susan Pitrone.

Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Tony, who passed away 14 days ago, December 27, 2023; her dear son, Bernie; two brothers, Paul and Edward Crawford; and five sisters, Maxine Dellamaestra, Marian Williams, Helen Jordan, Lois Palmer, and Bettie McDermott.

The Pitrone family wishes to thank the Christ the King Manor staff in DuBois for their dedication to Bea’s health and comfort.

Whenever you see or hear a gently buzzing bee, please consider that a gift from our dear mother.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel at Christ the King Manor with Msgr. Richard Siefer and Fr. Thomas Suppa concelebrants.

Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be placed with DuBois Catholic Schools, PO Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

