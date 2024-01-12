Christie Lee Starkey, 62, of Oil City, PA, passed away Jan. 9, 2024 at UPMC-Hamot.

Born Dec. 21, 1961 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Helen Cornmesser Irwin.

Christie served in the United States Air Force.

She enjoyed the companionship of her cat.

Survivors include: two sons, Eric Waters of NC and Joshua Waters of Oil City; 3 grandchildren; the following brothers and sisters: Rick Irwin & his wife Renee of Tionesta, Jeff Irwin & his wife Maria of Mt. Airy, NC, Melissa Wright of Statesville, NC, Tim Irwin & his wife Char of Karns City, Gina Starrette & her husband Bryan of Statesville, Lee Irwin Statesville, NC, Jessie Nicholson & her husband Larry of Statesville.

She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Waters.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.