Clarence Alva Seigworth, Jr., 82, of Tionesta, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 10, 2024 at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

He was born on September 22, 1941 in Lickingville; son of the late Clarence A. and Elizabeth Donahue Seigworth.

Clarence grew up on a family farm with his six siblings: James, Bernard, Rhea, Clyde, Reid and David.

He married the former Liselotte “Lola” Rucker on February 19, 1965 in Dachau, Germany.

She preceded him in death on August 25, 2013. Mr. Seigworth served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.

After being honorably discharged from the service, he worked as a mechanic until his retirement.

Clarence was a member of the Good Shepherd Global Methodist Church in Tionesta where he previously served as a trustee and an usher.

He also volunteered with Rail 66 Country Trail.

Clarence enjoyed biking and working on the trails and along with Lola, woodworking, gardening and cross-country skiing.

He is survived by his sister, Rhea Mahle of Ohio, his brother, David Seigworth and his wife, Chris, of Arizona, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Special thanks to the staffs at Highland Oaks and AseraCare Hospice for the kindness, care and compassion they provided.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Good Shepherd Global Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Heisel presiding.

Livestreaming of the service can be viewed via our facebook page at Burns Funeral Homes.

Inurnment will follow in the Good Shepherd Global Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Global Methodist Church, 9870 PA-36, Tionesta, PA 16353 or to Rail 66 Country Trail, PO Box 103, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

