Cranberry Mall’s Venango County Co-op ‘Temporarily’ Closed; Eyes Smaller Space



CRANBERRY TWP., VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Uncertainty prevails as the Venango County Co-op, located inside of Cranberry Mall, is closing its doors until January 24th with plans for a “big sale” when it re-opens, if it does.

“We’re not sure what’s going on, said Venango Co-op owner Richard Awad. “We’re going to be closed for the next two weeks, then we’re going to have a hell of a sale, then we may move into a smaller spot. I think this is more of a temporary close.”

According to Awad, the co-op is looking to downsize into a smaller storefront inside the mall.

“We just need to downsize. It got out of hand for a while. And then when it wasn’t out of hand, then the bills did,” added Awad.

According to Awad, at its peak, the co-op had over twenty vendors. His lease didn’t include expenses beyond rent. Now, he says, he’s down to nine vendors and pays the utilities inside the large former Sears store.

“The economy is bad, let’s face it. When Joann’s closed, it hurt our business quite a bit,” said Awad, adding that the closure of the Shoe Depot, the Movies at Cranberry, the Chinese food location, and the sports memorabilia store caused a decrease in foot traffic to his co-op.

Awad emphasizes that this is a temporary closure. He says he’s looking to move away from the end of the mall where he currently is to a spot closer to where other stores are still open.

“It’s not the mall’s fault. It’s not,” he adds. “I think it’s the economy and the fact that we lost a lot of big stores. I have nothing negative to say about the mall. They’ve been really helpful.”

According to Awad, he has a new business plan that he’s confident will work: a smaller, more affordable location with fewer vendors.

“You live and learn, and we’ve learned. Smaller is better,” he says.

