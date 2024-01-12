 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

District IX Competitive Spirit Championships to be Streamed Live on Explore

Friday, January 12, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2024-01-12T100015.067KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The 12th Annual District IX Competitive Spirit Championships will take place at Keystone High School this weekend.

Doors open at 12:00 p.m., with first performance scheduled for 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 13.

Admission is $8.00 for adults, and $5.00 for students with only District IX Passes being accepted.

The top six teams in the competition advance to the PIAA State Championships in Hershey.

The broadcast, featuring commentators Mike Kalinwoski and Jacqie Tedeski, will be streamed live on:

Keystone High School is located at 700 Beatty Avenue in Knox.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.