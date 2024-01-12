District IX Competitive Spirit Championships to be Streamed Live on Explore

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The 12th Annual District IX Competitive Spirit Championships will take place at Keystone High School this weekend.

Doors open at 12:00 p.m., with first performance scheduled for 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 13.

Admission is $8.00 for adults, and $5.00 for students with only District IX Passes being accepted.

The top six teams in the competition advance to the PIAA State Championships in Hershey.

The broadcast, featuring commentators Mike Kalinwoski and Jacqie Tedeski, will be streamed live on:

Keystone High School is located at 700 Beatty Avenue in Knox.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.