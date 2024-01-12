Featured Local Job: Varsity Volleyball Coach

Union School District is seeking applicants for the Varsity Volleyball Coach for the 2024-2025 school year.

Letters of interest and current Fingerprint, Child Abuse, and State Police Clearances should be submitted, in writing, to Mr. Scott Kindel, Athletic Director, 354 Baker Street, Suite. 1, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, January 24, 2024 or until the position is filled.

Union School District is an EOE.

