Local Elderly Man Escapes Injury in Head-On Collision in Venango County

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin reported that a local man escaped injury after he crashed head-on into a vehicle in Venango County in December.

According to a report released by PSP Franklin on Thursday, January 11, the crash happened at 5:23 p.m. on Friday, December 29, on Regina Drive in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2019 Chevrolet Trax driven by 83-year-old Robert A. Burgdorfer, of Knox, was attempting to enter the McDonald’s property by turning left off of Regina Drive, directly into the path of a 2002 Chevrolet Trail Blazer operated by 85-year-old Paul R. Keating, of Oil City.

Burgdorfer’s pickup collided with the front end of the Trail Blazer.

Neither Burgdorfer nor Keating were injured, and they were both using seat belts.

According to police, Burgdorfer was issued a traffic warning.



Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.