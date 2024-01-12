Local Sisters Raising Funds for Banners to Honor Service Men and Women

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A pair of local sisters are joining together to help honor veterans from their hometown as a service project for the East Forest Chapter of FCCLA.

Taylor Oliver and Hailee Oliver, of Marienville, are raising money to create and purchase heavy-weight vinyl banners with pictures of servicemen and women from their community.

The banners will be hung throughout the town, with funds going towards the hardware and shipping.

Taylor and Hailee have already received donations from the VFW and Jenks Township, but more funds are needed, as each banner costs approximately $150.00.

If you or your organization would like to donate, or you would like to find out how to purchase a banner, call Mrs. Shenessa Rossetti at 814-927-6688, between 7:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., before February 14.

