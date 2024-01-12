Lumber Heritage Region Now Accepting Mini-Grant Applications

EMPORIUM, Pa. — The Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania Inc. (LHR) is now accepting applications for LHR’s 2024 Mini-Grant Program.

Funding for the Lumber Heritage Region 2024 Mini-Grant Program is provided through the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Recreation and Conservation (BRC) and therefore must adhere to all statewide rules and regulations.

Eligible applicants for the program would include non-profit 501(c)3 organizations, municipalities, COG’s, Conservation Districts, Educational Institutions, and Housing and Redevelopment Authorities. The project must be located within the boundaries of the Lumber Heritage Region.

The Lumber Heritage Region covers 15 counties and is one of Pennsylvania’s 12 Heritage Areas.

LHR provides:

Technical, educational, and financial assistance to communities, local governments, business institutions, and the general public.

Coordinates programs that interpret the region’s unique lumber history, celebrates its living heritage, and fosters a greater understanding of the contemporary lumber and forest products industry.

Works to enhance the region’s economy by providing forest management education; conserving and interpreting historic, natural, and recreational resources; and enhancing tourism in cooperation with local communities to make the region a better place to live, work, and visit.

The Lumber Heritage Region has funded and created some exciting projects throughout the Region. These projects are connecting communities, telling stories, creating opportunities, exploring economic development, and much more.

They represent more than $3 million dollars in public and private investments in the communities of the Region. You can view most of the past projects on the website: Mini-Grants by County – Lumber Heritage Region.

LHR in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), has funding of $25,000 available to support projects with a usual maximum award of $5,000 per application. This is a 50/50 matching grant which requires the applicant to have funding for 50% of the total grant reward. For example, if you ask for $5,000 you must match at a minimum of $,5000 in cash and non-cash resources. This grant may not be used as match for other DCNR-funded projects.

Projects must be completed, and funds must be expended by February 28, 2025.

The type of grants considered will be projects that implement recommendations of the LHR Management Action Plan and strategic priorities as outlined below. Highest priority will be given to projects focusing on the use of technology in promoting the heritage of the area, eligible project activities would include but not limited to:

Educational pieces that promote the forest products industry and the heritage of the region.

Media pieces that highlight the history, heritage, diversity, and/or recreational opportunities in the region.

Packaged itineraries and products associated with those itineraries.

Elements from existing plans including but not limited to trails, watershed, greenway, or heritage community plans.

Projects highlighting the LHR Diversity Study and other diversity related projects.

Interpretive Panels highlighting History and Heritage, Forest Sustainability, Diversity and Inclusion, Forest Products Industry Jobs.

Projects increasing access to recreational areas or amenities.

Details and application packets are available on the LHR Website at www.lumberheritage.org or by calling the LHR at 814-761-4207. Funding is very limited. Potential grantees are urged to apply as soon as possible.

The Lumber Heritage Region includes the counties of Warren, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Forest, Elk, Cameron, Clinton, Clarion, Jefferson, Clearfield, Lycoming, Centre, Indiana, and Cambria.

About the Lumber Heritage Region

The Lumber Heritage Region is dedicated to preserving, promoting, and celebrating the rich history and heritage of the lumber industry in Pennsylvania. Established in 2001, the organization works tirelessly to educate the public about the contributions of the lumber industry to the region’s development.

