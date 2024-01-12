Marie A. “Sue” Lee, 101, of Franklin, passed away on January 10, 2024 with her family at her side.

Born in Franklin, PA on February 10, 1922 she was the daughter of the late George E. and Ethelle Ross Jolley.

After Sue graduated from Franklin High School, she went on to be a nursing assistant at in Pediatrics and Surgical at Franklin Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 1989.

She was a faithful member of St. John’s Episcopal Church where she sang in the choir for 25 years.

She loved singing so much, she sang in the Roy Wolfe’s Orchestra for 10 years and the Venango County Choirliers for 20 years.

Sue liked to give her artistic talents as gifts such as paintings of barns, woodland sceneries and birds.

She also loved to share her canning of pickles, beets, and applesauce.

When she had time she also knitted and quilted beautiful pieces and had a passion for flower gardening.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, James Lee and his wife, Rita, of Grove City, Michael Lee, of Arapahoe, NC, Linda Duke of Lawrence, KS, Kathy Rogers and her husband, James, of Polk, Susie Adams and her husband, Larry, of Utica, Jane Piccirilli and her husband, Mario, of Hermitage, and Jeanie Daubenspeck of Franklin; numerous generations of grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her daughters, Barbara Hidinger, and Terri Turk; daughter-in-law, Peggy Lee; siblings, Richard Jolley, Larry Jolley, Jean Blandin, Jane McAnnich; her grandson, Mark Turk; granddaughter, Melanie Turk Connelly; great-granddaughter, Dalaney Joelle; and her sons-in-law, Thomas Duke and Thomas Hidinger.

Friends and family are welcome to call on Monday, January 15, 2024 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral services for Sue will be at the church immediately following the calling on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 12:00 pm am with Father Shawn Clerkin, officiating.

Sue will be laid to rest at the Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Disabled American Veterans, https://www.ihelpveterans.org/.

