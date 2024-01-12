Mississippi Murder Suspect Purchased Area Home with Cash Weeks Before Arrest by U.S. Marshals

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A former Jefferson County convicted felon at the center of a Mississippi murder investigation purchased a home in Venango County three weeks prior to his arrest by United States Marshals.

(Photo above: The residence purchased by Jeffrey Spence on November 9, 2023, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County. Photo by Gavin Fish.)



Official mugshots of Caitlin, Jeffrey, and Karen Spence.

Jeffrey D. Spence, formerly of Reynoldsville, Pa., was arrested in Virginia on November 30, 2023, alongside his wife, Karen Spence, for the murder of Mississippi entrepreneur Kirby Carpenter. Caitlin Spence, the couple’s daughter, Carpenter’s girlfriend, and the mother of his child, was arrested the same day in Brookville, PA. The trio is being held on murder charges in the Tippah County, Mississippi jail.

Kirby Carpenter

According to the Venango County Parcel Viewer and MLS data, a 2,480 square foot two-story residence sitting on 1.6 acres on Flockerzi Road in Pinegrove Township was sold to Jeffrey D. Spence on November 9, 2023, for $95,000 cash.

Multiple calls to Jeffrey Spence’s real estate agent seeking details on the transaction went unanswered.



The new garage door on the home was purchased by Jeffery Spence. Photo by Gavin Fish.

Residents of Pinegrove Township, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told exploreClarion.com they noticed Jeffery Spence working on the house shortly after the purchase was closed. He installed a new garage door and did small repairs, they said.

Carpenter was a serial entrepreneur and dealer of precious metals who kept an inventory of valuables at his Booneville, Mississippi home. He was reported dead on December 2, 2022. Law enforcement officials believe he was shot to death with a shotgun or a gun that shoots shotgun-style shells on November 30, 2022, shortly after returning home from a grocery shopping trip.

Caitlin Spence, right, brandishing a Taurus Judge 410 pistol that shoots shotgun cartridges. Kirby Carpenter had multiple firearms in his safe room, including shotguns, according to Kaysie Barnes.

Carpenter was in a live-in relationship with Caitlin Spence. The couple had a daughter who was born the previous July. Following her birth, Jeffrey and Karen Spence traveled to Mississippi to assist their daughter with the baby “for a couple of weeks.” They stayed for four months.

Kirby Carpenter with his newborn baby girl, July 2022.

Caitlin Spence told Kirby’s family that her parents had departed the area for Virginia on November 29th, one day before Carpenter was murdered, sources close to the family say.

According to Carpenter’s sister, Kaysie Barnes, Jeffrey and Karen Spence returned to Carpenter’s house on December 3rd, the day after Kirby’s body was found. Locks to the home and codes to the safes inside were discovered to have been changed the following day.

Mattie Jane Jones, Carpenter’s mother, said she confronted Jeffrey Spence on December 4th after discovering the trunk of his car was full of bags of precious metals from her son’s stock. Jones was appointed as the administratrix on Carpenter’s estate within days, and an inventory of Carpenter’s home was conducted to ensure more valuables didn’t disappear. It is unknown how many valuables were taken from the home before the inventory.

Jeffrey, Karen, and Caitlin Spence left Mississippi and traveled to Virginia on December 20, 2022. As the administratrix of Carpenter’s estate and wanting to care for his daughter, Jones sent child support payments to the Spences at their residence in Virginia.

After a couple of months, Carpenter’s family says Caitlin Spence stopped communicating with them. After not being able to check on the baby, Barnes called law enforcement in Virginia to do a welfare check. When the officer arrived at the address to which Jones had been sending child support payments, it was discovered that the home had been burned to the ground. The mailbox was the only structure left standing.

This GMC pickup has been parked in the driveway of the Pinegrove Township home purchased by Jeffrey Spence since at least the time of his arrest, according to neighbors.

Since Caitlin Spence’s arrest, the couple’s infant has been in the care of an extended family member. According to Barnes, a custody hearing is scheduled in Jefferson County at the end of the month.

The Pinegrove Township home was purchased with cash by Jeffrey Spence on November 9, 2023.

Following the discovery that Spence had purchased a home in the county, exploreClarion.com reached out to Mississippi law enforcement authorities working on the case and was told there would be no comment on the matter.

Jeffrey Spence was convicted in 2005 of the 1999 Clarion County theft of a champion whitetail deer named Goliath.

