New Bethlehem Woman Arrested for DUI, Meth Possession During Traffic Stop

Friday, January 12, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

cuffs-g888909eb5_1920 (1)EAST FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested by State Police in Kittanning after she was reportedly driving high on meth in Armstrong County in November.

According to a report released by PSP Kittanning on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Volkswagen Passat near Locust Lane and East Brady Road in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County, around 3:50 p.m. on November 24, 2023.

Police say a 44-year-old New Bethlehem woman was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

She was also reportedly in possession of methamphetamine.

No further details were released.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

