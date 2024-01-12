Police: Local Teen Faces Charges for Assaulting Mother Because ‘She Was Nagging Him’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen is facing charges for reportedly assaulting his mother because “she was nagging him” about failing two classes.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Kade Mason McFarland, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint released on Wednesday, January 10, Detective Roger Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, received a walk-in complaint from a known male around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, who reported that Kade Mason McFarland had just assaulted his mother at a residence on Eastwood Drive, in Clarion Borough.

Chief Peck and Detective Wright responded to the residence and made contact with the female victim who said she received an email from the school that McFarland was failing two classes. The victim explained McFarland was home from school sick, and she went into his room and woke him up to confront him. While she was confronting him, “he became angry and got in her face.” The female victim went to back away from McFarland, and he pushed her, causing her to trip and hit her head on the wall and fall, according to the complaint.

The victim stated that she thinks her tailbone may be broken and complained of being in extreme pain. She also showed police a lump on her head. She advised that she would have someone drive her to the hospital for treatment, the complaint indicates.

McFarland was placed into custody.

He told police he stayed home from school because he was sick. He said the female victim came into his room and started “nagging him,” according to the complaint.

McFarland then admitted that he grabbed her by both shoulders and pushed her away, causing her to fall, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 11:51 a.m. on January 2, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

He was lodged in the Clarion County Jail from January 2 until January 5 on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

He is currently free after a professional bondsman posted a $10,000.00 surety bond on January 5.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6, at 11:00 a.m., with District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

