Police Stumped in Search for Fugitive Who Escaped Capture in Clarion Borough

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The manhunt drags on for a fugitive who reportedly eluded capture in Clarion Borough on January 4.

According to Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck, Zephaniah A. Vickers, of Brookville, remains wanted on a bench warrant in Jefferson County as of Friday morning, January 12.

Police say Vickers was last seen wearing a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey and a dark tassel hat, heading south on South Street, in Clarion Borough, on Thursday, January 4.

Details of the escape:

Knowing his whereabouts, Clarion Borough Police went to Vickers’ residence to serve the warrant, and place him into custody on Thursday, January 4. However, Vickers escaped through a window.

After running through backyards, Vickers was last seen headed south on South Street. Out of precaution for the safety of area students, Chief Peck ordered them inside.

Peck stated he had no reason to believe that Vickers would hurt children, but ordered the lockdown on January 4 and placed officers at area schools out of an abundance of caution.

“We still have not located him,” Peck told exploreClarion.com. “We’ll continue our search. If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please call Clarion Police.”

Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico said the school is not on any kind of precautionary lockdown as of Friday, January 5.

“I talked to Chief Peck, and he said we didn’t have to worry about going on lockdown,” he stated. “We always contact our local law enforcement because they always err on the side of caution.”

Carrico then noted that he is confident the students are safe.

Clarion-Limestone Superintendent Brian Weible also said their school is not on lockdown as of January 5.

“The state police said we weren’t in any danger, so we had our guys circle the building and we continued as normal,” Weible added.

According to court records, a bench warrant was issued for Vickers by Jefferson County President Judge John H. Foradora on July 25 on multiple drugs violations.

If you see Vickers, do not approach him. Instead, contact Clarion Borough Police at 814-226-9140.

