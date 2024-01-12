Services Set for James Morgan Campbell

James Morgan Campbell, known to many as Jim, passed away December 10, 2023 at the Critical Living Center (CLC) located at the Erie Veterans Medical Center in Erie, PA, at the age of 78.

Friends will be received from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. Friday at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

The V.E.T.S Honor Guard will Render Honors at 6:00 P.M. Friday in the funeral home.

A full obituary can be found here.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.