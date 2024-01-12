SPONSORED: Regen Rx Modalities – Shockwave Applications
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – At Regen Rx, focused Shockwave therapy is primarily used for disorders of joints, ligaments, tendons, and enthesopathies (sites where tendons attach to bone).
(This article is Part 3 of 4)
It is used for a very broad range of musculoskeletal conditions such as plantar fasciitis, lower back pain, bursitis, tendonitis, osteoarthritis, calcific tendonitis, elbow pain, and delayed union of fractures. Many patients find significant sustained relief of their pain following 3-6 treatments but commonly report a noticeable beneficial effect even after the first treatment. It initiates and drives a healing response in the tissues and the maximum results are usually seen within 3 months.
As discussed in the second article, Regen Rx Utilizes two Shockwave therapy sources: focused Shockwave as well as Radial Pulse Wave Therapy-RPW (non-focused shockwave).
Radial Pulse Wave Therapy-RPW (non-focused shockwave) is quite effective in disrupting chronic myofascial pain and stimulating healing in larger areas of chronic abnormal and scarred/diseased tissue, breaking up fascial adhesions, resolving trigger points, decreasing pain through neuromodulation and pain inhibition, and most importantly stimulating healing and tissue regeneration. It is used for a broad range of muscle and connective tissue disorders such as chronic muscle pain and stiffness, trigger points, lower back pain, hip bursitis, and calcific tendonitis. Many patients find significant relief of their pain following 3-4 treatments but commonly report a noticeable beneficial effect soon after the first treatment. Like a focused Shockwave, it initiates and drives a healing response in the tissues, and the maximum results are usually seen within 3 months.
Patient Experience with focused Shockwave:
During focused Shockwave treatment of musculoskeletal conditions, patients feel a dull, deep ache as the pulse targets the pain-generating tissue. The settings of the Shockwave machine are adjusted to the patient’s comfort level, and there is constant communication with the provider during the treatment sessions. Each session usually lasts around 10-15 minutes. The discomfort is normal and is a sign that the shockwaves are targeting the right area. No anesthesia is used as the biofeedback from the patient is essential to help guide our providers to the proper targets and energy settings.
Radial Pressure Wave (non-focused shockwave) has a more abrupt sensation as the healing shockwaves are generated at the surface level and penetrate broadly into the deeper tissues. The intensity is adjusted according to your tolerance. Although to some it may seem similar to a therapy gun, the complex physical properties of the generated shockwave and biologic effect are entirely different from the simple physical striking or vibration a therapy gun uses.
To better understand what the experience is like and to get an opportunity to talk with a provider about the use of these therapies in your specific case please contact their office.
The number of sessions required depends on the severity of the injury and the patient’s response. A typical course for Shockwave therapy may require 1-6 sessions. However, some conditions may require more. It is important to note that the number of sessions required can vary. Some mild focal areas of pain may resolve with a session or two, while other more chronic and complex conditions may take 6 or more. They have found that for most of the conditions they treat 4-6 is most common.
Regen Rx also provides minimally invasive ultrasound-guided platelet-rich plasma injections for musculoskeletal conditions that are used in combination with their non-invasive programs.
Dr. Barrett states it is common for patients to have never experienced these therapies before as these are not typically available in small communities such as ours and it is very uncommon to have one provider for all four. “This creates an unusual opportunity for residents of our area to have access to these options as even in cities most sites do not offer more than two of these modalities.”
Dr. Barrett added “A consultation with one of our providers is a chance to go over your history and current musculoskeletal problems and unless otherwise contraindicated receive a complete diagnostic and therapeutic session with several of these modalities including Shockwave. This gives patients a chance to experience these therapies and have their specific questions answered.”
A new patient evaluation, consultation, and treatment appointment fee is $200 and takes around an hour.
These cutting-edge medical devices are within the rapidly evolving field of regenerative medicine and are not covered by commercial insurance or Medicare.
In the next article, Dr. Barrett will discuss the final two of their regenerative modalities, Electromagnetic Transduction Therapy with their HEIT device and Class IV Musculoskeletal Laser.
