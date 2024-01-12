 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Winter Weather Is Here – Stop at Redbank Chevrolet & Pick Out Your New Silverado or SUV

Friday, January 12, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Pickup 1-11
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Winter weather is here. Redbank Chevrolet has new Silverado 1500 pickups, Equinox SUVs, and more waiting for you on their lot in New Bethlehem!

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 2FL

32883696881x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $51,695

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom Trail Boss
32846763129x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $53,995

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive RST

Red Hot tk

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $53,940

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER
AWD 4dr RS

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER
AWD 4dr RS

32689220884x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $28,535

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET TRAX

Redbank Chevrolet has four new 2024 Trax, right off the hauler! Get yours today–They won’t last long!

32890533627x640
Click HERE to view the remaining NEW 2024 CHEVROLET TRAX!

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive ZR2

32861268712x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $74,520

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
AWD LT

32870958250x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $31,990

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
AWD RS

32615635933x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $36,135

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE
AWD 1LT

Traverse new

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $41,400

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET BLAZER
LT AWD

32742737023x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $44,215

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 – SLATE GRAY METALLIC
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 2FL

32817122548x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $51,695

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 – LAKESHORE BLUE METALLIC
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 2FL

Lakeshore Blue Metallic

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $51,695

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 -SLATE GRAY METALLIC
Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive Custom Trail Boss

Gray - S

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $54,310

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

Click here to view all of the Silverado 1500 pickups at Redbank Chevrolet!

Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin for more information.

redbank chevrolet a

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.