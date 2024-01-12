WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Gusts Up to 50 MPH Expected
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Wind gusts up to 50 MPH are expected. ExploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 2:03 a.m. on Friday, January 12, 2024:
Wind Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
203 AM EST Fri Jan 12 2024
FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES:
Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Washington-Greene-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-
CITIES:
Including the cities of Ellwood City, Malvern, Cambridge, St. Clairsville, Franklin, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Wellsburg, Clarion, Salem, Washington, Carrollton, Cadiz, Punxsutawney, Sharon, New Philadelphia, Brookville, Fairmont, Butler, East Liverpool, Wheeling, Moundsville, Steubenville, Caldwell, Oil City, Zanesville, Coshocton, Tionesta, Canonsburg, Hermitage, New Castle, Martins Ferry, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Woodsfield, Waynesburg, Kittanning, Grove City, New Martinsville, Dover, Morgantown, Follansbee, Monaca, Columbiana, Weirton, Ford City, and Aliquippa
203 AM EST Fri Jan 12 2024
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio, northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania, and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Please report downed trees, power lines or large branches by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using
Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.
Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.