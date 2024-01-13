7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, January 13, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
Today
A chance of rain showers before 7am, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 27 by 1pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight
Snow showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Sunday
A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -1. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -7. West wind 11 to 16 mph.
M.L.King Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 17.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Thursday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
