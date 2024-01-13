Clarion Closes Down Karns City Comeback

Clarion, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area boys basketball team knocked off Karns City 47-43 in front of a blackout student section at home on Friday night.

After they found a way past the Karns City defense, Clarion went up 29-18 at the half. But the Gremlins fought back to make the game competitive in the later stages. Nonetheless, the Bobcats held on.

“This was a big win for us,” said Clarion head coach Tom Lewis. “We knew that Karns City was going to be good and we talked at halftime and knew they were going to try and make a comeback. But our guys rang together and showed what they are made out of.”

Senior Devon Lauer led with 19 points and an overall impressive two-way game. Dawson Smail added ten points and Gabe Simko six. For Karns City, Hobie Barto led with eleven points.

The game started out pretty even. Right at the end of the first quarter, Jacob Jones hit a late three for Karns City which narrowed Clarion’s lead to just 11-10.

The Bobcats to figure out Karns City’s defense in the second quarter. A couple of fast breaks allowed the offense to start chugging for Clarion. Lauer made a couple of impressive plays on both sides of the court to give Clarion a 15-11 lead.

“We are letting the kids run on offense,” said Lewis. “It gives the other team problems when we go off the rush and pass and shoot.”

Karns City then got into a bit of foul trouble and found themselves down 29-18 at the half.

The Gremlins managed a respectible comeback in the second half of the game, but they were never able to take over the lead. With the lead established, Clarion started to slow the game down. Karns City got a couple of late points in the third quarter and found themselves down just 34-31 after three.

The fourth quarter was a back and forth affair that Clarion simply managed to come out on top of. Karns City was just a step behind and with the clock running out of time, they were forced to foul. Lauer and Simko made their ever-important free throw shots and put the game out of reach for Karns City.

“We are still undefeated in the KSAC along with Redbank,” said Lewis. “We have a tough game Tuesday at Moniteau and that’s where our focus should be. We can’t focus on playing Redbank just yet.”

That game against Moniteau is on the road for Clarion with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off time.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.