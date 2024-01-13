Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mexican Homemade Salsa

Homemade salsa always ranks above the rest!

Ingredients

3 jalapeno peppers

1 medium onion, quartered



1 garlic clove, halved2 cans (one 28 ounces, one 14-1/2 ounces) whole tomatoes, drained4 fresh cilantro sprigs1/2 teaspoon saltTortilla chips

Directions

1. Heat a small ungreased cast-iron skillet over high heat. With a small sharp knife, pierce jalapenos; add to hot skillet. Cook until peppers are blistered and blackened, 15-20 minutes, turning occasionally.

2. Immediately place jalapenos in a small bowl; cover and let stand for 20 minutes. Peel off and discard charred skins. Remove stems and seeds.

3. Place onion and garlic in a food processor; cover and pulse 4 times. Add the tomatoes, cilantro, salt and jalapenos. Cover and process until salsa reaches desired consistency. Chill until serving. Serve with chips.

