Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mexican Homemade Salsa

Saturday, January 13, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Homemade salsa always ranks above the rest!

Ingredients

3 jalapeno peppers
1 medium onion, quartered

1 garlic clove, halved
2 cans (one 28 ounces, one 14-1/2 ounces) whole tomatoes, drained
4 fresh cilantro sprigs
1/2 teaspoon salt
Tortilla chips

Directions

1. Heat a small ungreased cast-iron skillet over high heat. With a small sharp knife, pierce jalapenos; add to hot skillet. Cook until peppers are blistered and blackened, 15-20 minutes, turning occasionally.

2. Immediately place jalapenos in a small bowl; cover and let stand for 20 minutes. Peel off and discard charred skins. Remove stems and seeds.

3. Place onion and garlic in a food processor; cover and pulse 4 times. Add the tomatoes, cilantro, salt and jalapenos. Cover and process until salsa reaches desired consistency. Chill until serving. Serve with chips.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


