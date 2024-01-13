Clarion Grapplers Roll to Convincing Win over Bloomsburg

CLARION, Pa. – Golden Eagle wrestling returned to Tippin Gym for their first home dual of the 2024 calendar year, snapping a two-match losing streak with a dominant 36-6 performance against Bloomsburg.

Clarion picked up one win by fall and three tech falls over the Huskies, overpowering them for their best team point total of the season.

Aggressive from the get-go, the Golden Eagles were persistent in their attempts to maximize points against the Huskies, and those efforts were rewarded as the team notched four total bonus points victories. Clarion won seven of the nine duals contested and were awarded a win by forfeit at 149 pounds, contributing to the gaudy final score.

Cam Pine – fresh off an appearances in the finals of the Southern Scuffle just over a week ago – picked up his second win by fall of the season, officially clinching the Golden Eagles’ team victory with a first period pin of Tanner Culver. Pine tossed Culver to his back 95 seconds into the 184-pound bout and was almost immediately awarded the pin, flattening Culver two seconds later.

That was the crescendo of the night but it was hardly the only highlight, as TJ England, Alejandro Herrera-Rondon and John Worthing all finished with technical falls. After Joey Fischer put the Golden Eagles ahead 3-0 with a win by decision at 125 pounds, England followed with a dominant effort against Major Lewis at 133. He put the finishing touch on the win as time wound down in the second period, getting a two-point near-fall just before the buzzer for the 18-2 score and the win.

Bloomsburg scored their first points of the night with a decision at 141 pounds, but Herrera-Rondon halted any sort of momentum with a technical fall at 157. He clinched the riding time point midway through the second period as he dominated William Morrow for the majority of the bout, and Herrera-Rondon finally got the decisive near fall with eight seconds left in the second period to make it a 19-3 Golden Eagle lead. John Worthing had the third tech fall of the night at 174 pounds, getting a two-point reversal to start the third period to build an 8-1 lead and turning Nolen Zeigler twice for the 16-1 win.

Pine’s fall over Culver clinched the team win but Clarion was not done. Ethan Wiant claimed a 6-0 decision over David Tuttle at 197 pounds, and John Meyers punctuated the exciting evening with a 7-2 decision over Harrison Levans.

Clarion 36, Bloomsburg 6

125 – Joey Fischer (Clarion) over Bronson Garber (Bloomsburg) (Dec 8-1)

133 – TJ England (Clarion) over Major Lewis (Bloomsburg) (TF 18-2 5:00)

141 – Michael Cassidy (Bloomsburg) over Jack Martinec (Clarion) (Dec 5-3)

149 – Kyle Schickel (Clarion) won by forfeit

157 – Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (Clarion) over William Morrow (Bloomsburg) (TF 17-0 4:52)

165 – Caden Dobbins (Bloomsburg) over Eli Brinsky (Clarion) (Dec 7-0)

174 – John Worthing (Clarion) over Nolen Zeigler (Bloomsburg) (TF 16-1 6:04)

184 – Cam Pine (Clarion) over Tanner Culver (Bloomsburg) (Fall 1:37)

197 – Ethan Wiant (Clarion) over David Tuttle (Bloomsburg) (Dec 6-0)

285 – John Meyers (Clarion) over Harrison Levans (Bloomsburg) (Dec 7-2)

