Debra Ann Ochs, 70, of Felton, Delaware, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, and raised in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Amanda Reinsel.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Ann Minich; her brother, Kenneth Reinsel; and her sister, Karen Reinsel.

Debra enjoyed reading, crocheting, and jigsaw puzzles. In her spare time, she volunteered at Pilgrim Chapel and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Debra was also a homemaker and worked as a nurse and caregiver.

Debra is survived by her husband of 51 years, William Ochs; daughters, Natalie Scherich (David) and Kimberly Zipf (Nathan); son, Keith Ochs (Alana Retzlaff); 7 grandchildren: Nathaniel Burns, Ashton Scherich, Kaya and Riley Morris, Ivy, Owen and Letty Zipf; as well as extended family and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at Pilgrim Chapel, 4792 Milford/Harrington Highway, Harrington, DE 19952 on Monday, January 15, 2024, beginning at 10:00 am with a celebration of life to follow at 11:30 am.

Another celebration of life is being planned in Pennsylvania to be held at a later date.

Online Condolences may be registered at https://www.pippinfuneralhome.com/.

