Five Clarion County 4-H Members Shine at the 2024 PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Each year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show offers a glimpse of the agricultural industry and the commodities it showcases.

(Photo above: Jaxson Blose shows his 4th place market hog during the Junior Market Swine Show.)

People travel from all over the state to participate in and enjoy everything the exhibition has to offer. Clarion County is no different, having five members of the county 4-H program showcasing their talents and hard work throughout the show. From chocolate cake to swine shows our members have left a lasting impact on the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Jaxson Blose, son of AJ and Shannon Blose, and a member of the Clarion County 4-H Real Dairy and Livestock Club shows his 4th place market hog during the Junior Market Swine Show on Sunday, January 7th in the photo above. Jaxson’s market animal was purchased by Countryside Animal Health during the Junior Market Animal/Livestock Sale on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024.



Marshall Nolf, son of Doug Nolf and Lexi Barrett, and a member of the Clarion County 4-H Real Dairy and Livestock Club shows his 2ndth place market hog during the Junior Market Swine Show on Sunday, January 7th. Marshall’s market animal was purchased by Double M Farms during the Junior Market Animal/Livestock Sale on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024.



Mareah Heller, daughter of Marcus and Bobbi Heller and a member of the Clarion County Silver Spurs 4-H Club with her market goat. Mareah took 3rd place in her market class during the Junior Market Goat Show held on Saturday, January 6th. Mareah’s goat was purchased by Seneca Resources during the Junior Market Animal/Livestock Sale on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024.



Mackenna Rankin, daughter of Rob and Jennifer Rankin and a member of the Clarion County 4-H Real Dairy and Livestock Club is pictured with her cake for the Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest held Saturday, January 6th. Mackenna also entered bars in the Farm Show for the Pennsylvania Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies & Bar Contest held Saturday, January 6th, 2024.



Avah Burke, daughter of John and Stacy Burke and a member of the Clarion County 4-H Teen Council, is pictured with Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding. Avah attended several events alongside the Secretary throughout the 108th Farm Show, as part of her position on the Pennsylvania State 4-H Council.

Administered through Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills. 4-H is found in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

County 4-H educators work with volunteers to deliver non-formal education opportunities to youth ages 5-18.

For more information on the Clarion County 4-H program, visit the Penn State Extension website or contact Annah Burke, Clarion County Extension Educator, 4-H/Youth Development at 814-223-9028 or alb879@psu.edu.

