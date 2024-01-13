Gertrude R. McBride, 90, of Oil City, PA., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at Jefferson Hospital in Pittsburgh after a brief illness.

Born July 15, 1933, in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Cleila ( Miller) Dunkel.

Gert was a graduate of Oil City High School.

On Sept. 18, 1956, she married Maurice “Moe” McBride and he preceded her in death on March 2, 1981.

Gert will be remembered as a loving and nurturing mother and grandmother; her door was always open to family and friends. Taking care of others is what she did best.

She resided in Plumer and raised her family there.

She enjoyed casino trips with her favorite son-in-law Gary, reading, painting, and shopping with her daughter Suzanne.

She is survived by two children: Maurice “Moe” McBride of Oil City and Suzanne Nageli & her husband Gary of Finleyville; Four grandchildren: Derek Bailey and his wife Elysia of Oil City, Lindsey McCloskey and her husband Mike of Venus, Sean McBride of Oil City, and Alex Nageli and his fiancé Rohini of Colorado Springs, CO; two great-grandchildren: Jacob and Kelsey McCloskey, and many beloved nieces and nephews, including Godson Ed Skiba of Houston, TX.

She is also survived by her brother-in-law Bill Allen and sister-in-law Carol Dunkel, both of Oil City.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Catherine A. McBride, and by the following brothers and sisters: Ernest Dunkel, Robert Fowler, Herbert Dunkel, Meade Donald Dunkel, Charles Dunkel, Mabel Johnston, Pearl Geogeoine, Ilah Meehan, and Bernadine Allen.

Per Gertrude’s wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Gert has been a dedicated supporter of St. Jude Hospital for many years.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com,

