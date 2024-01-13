Hearings for Men Facing Homicide Charges in the Death of Man Found in Decrepit Camper in Clarion County Rescheduled

ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. (EYT) – The hearings against two of the three men facing homicide charges in the death of a man discovered in a decrepit camper in Licking Township, Clarion County, were continued.

According to court documents, the preliminary hearings for 41-year-old Jeremy Fisher–of Coraopolis, Allegheny County–and 58-year-old William “Bill” Fortuna–of Conway, Beaver County–that were scheduled for Friday, January 12, have been continued and will resume on February 16, at 10:00 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Susan Evashavik DiLucente in Allegheny County Court.

Fisher and Fortuna face the following charges:

– Criminal Homicide, H1



– Conspiracy – Criminal Homicide, Felony 1– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3– Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2– Abuse Of Corpse, Misdemeanor 2– Conspiracy – Abuse Of Corpse

According to court documents, during a preliminary hearing for 20-year-old Braden Elliott–of Chicora, Butler County–was held on Wednesday, January 10, in front of Judge Evashavik DiLucente, the following charges were waived for court:

– Criminal Homicide, H1

– Conspiracy – Criminal Homicide, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Conspiracy – Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence, Misdemeanor 2

– Abuse Of Corpse, Misdemeanor 2

Elliott’s case has been transferred to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

All three defendants remain lodged in the Allegheny County Jail without bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on December 30, 2023, in Allegheny County court, 57-year-old George Dayieb–of Murraysville, Westmoreland County, Pa. fell victim to a calculated plot devised by his business partner, Jeremy Fisher and two accomplices–Braden Elliott (Fisher’s nephew) and employee,William “Bill” Fortuna.

George Dayieb, via Facebook.

According to the complaint, the case unraveled when Dayieb’s significant other, Kendra Remich, reported him missing on December 27th. Using the “Find my iPhone” app linked to their shared AT&T cell phone plan, she traced his final movements, leading investigators to the trailhead of a path that led to the rural property where his body was discovered on December 29, 2023, in the abandoned camper.

As investigators reportedly pieced together the crime, they uncovered a series of events that were meticulously planned.

According to the complaint, Allegheny County Police detectives say the motive behind Dayieb’s murder was rooted in a financial dispute: Fisher owed Dayieb a staggering $439,432.00…money that Dayieb had loaned for the purchase of construction equipment. On December 22, 2023k Fisher told Dayieb that his aunt “Penny” would wire the full amount into his bank account and that the money would land in the account on December 26th.

When the day arrived, Remich noted that no wire transfers had been received. Upset, Dayieb went to confront Fisher, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Fisher allegedly enlisted Elliot and Fortuna in his plot to murder Dayieb. Elliot, Fisher’s nephew, was reportedly promised a diesel truck for being the triggerman. Fortuna allegedly supplied the gun, a .38 caliber revolver. Elliot told police that his uncle had asked him for help the night before, which he declined. The following morning, Fisher allegedly pressured Elliot. After the third ask, he allegedly agreed.

The complaint states that Fisher reportedly planned the attack so it would happen inside his pickup truck. He removed the headrest of the front passenger seat and then covered the seat with a thick blanket.

According to the complaint, at 10:17 a.m. on December 27th, Dayieb was seen on security camera footage getting into the front passenger seat of Fisher’s truck at a Citco gas station on Broadhead Road in Coraopolis. Seated behind him was Elliott, wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers hoodie and light blue jeans. The trio drove off. Unbeknownst to Dayieb, Fortuna reportedly followed behind in his pickup.

It was noted in the complaint that Fortuna’s gun was tucked inside Elliott’s waistband.

As they drove, Elliott allegedly drew the pistol, aimed it at the back of Dayieb’s head, and pulled the trigger. Nothing. The gun didn’t go off. Needing Fortuna’s help, they stopped at a Sunoco gas station in Portersville. While Dayieb talked on the phone and Fisher fueled up his truck, Elliott went over to Fortuna. He reportedly told police he thinks Fortuna cleaned the gun because the hammer could cock all the way back.

After using the restroom inside the service station, he reportedly walked back outside and took his seat inside Fisher’s truck.



Jeremy Fisher, via Allegheny County Police.

Back on the road, seeing Mercer Bridge just ahead, Fisher allegedly texted “now” to Elliott, who delayed slightly, then allegedly placed the barrel of the gun behind Dayieb’s head and pulled the trigger. This time, the gun went off. Elliot then reached forward, reclined Dayieb’s seat, and put his hood up over his head, according to the complaint.

The two trucks then traveled to an industrial area in Butler. They parked their trucks behind a dumpster. Elliott allegedly reached into the front passenger seat and retrieved Dayieb’s phone and keys. He gave them to Fisher, who put the phone into a gray Caterpillar work glove. Dayieb’s phone was disabled at 11:57 a.m., the complaint continues.

With his task nearly completed, police say Fisher allegedly instructed Elliott to drive his truck up to “the camp,” a property in Licking Township, Clarion County, that is known to both Fisher and Elliott.

Elliot typed “camp” into his maps app, and made the 40-minute drive. Once there, he allegedly pulled Dayieb’s body from Fisher’s truck, placed it inside a decrepit camping trailer sitting on the property, and covered the body with cushions and pillows.



Braden Elliot, via Allegheny County Jail.

As Elliott attempted to leave, he faced another problem. Fisher’s truck was stuck in the mud. Unable to remove it, he called Fortuna, who came to his rescue. Having no luck getting the truck out of the mud, the duo allegedly decided to leave it there until the morning. Fortuna, noticing the blanket still inside Fisher’s truck, reportedly buried it near the camper, according to the complaint.

Fortuna then reportedly drove Elliott back to Fisher’s Moon Township home. While there, Elliott showered and gave his soiled clothes to Fortuna. Fisher instructed him to delete his texts and the address of the camp from his phone, the complaint indicates.

About half an hour later, Kennedy Township Police discovered Dayieb’s truck and were informed that he was missing and endangered.

At this point, the investigation began.

The following morning, Elliott and Fortuna allegedly returned to the Licking Township camp and were successful in removing Fisher’s truck from the mud. They reportedly took both trucks to a Harrisville truck wash, then returned Fisher’s truck to his house.



William Fortuna, via Allegheny County Jail.

Following the alleged digital trail left by Dayieb, Fisher, Elliott, and Fortuna, it didn’t take long for police to make their way to the camp, where they discovered Dayieb’s body on December 29th around 4:30 p.m.

On the following morning, Braden Elliott allegedly confessed to Dayieb’s murder, according to the complaint.

Both Elliott and Fortuna were arrested on December 30th. Fisher was picked up in Midway, Washington County.

Elliott was arraigned on December 31, at 10:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Craig C. Stephens.

Fortuna was arraigned on December 31, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jack Kobistek.

Fisher was arraigned on January 2, 2024, at 1:39 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Thomas S. Brletic.

(Camper photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

RELATED ARTICLES:

Debt, Deception, and Death: The Murderous Path from Pittsburgh to a Clarion Area Camper

Three Charged After Missing Man Found Dead in Clarion County

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.