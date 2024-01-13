Nola Raye Kline

Nola Raye (Amsler) Kline, 85 of Huntington passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at the Waters of Huntington.

Nola was a member of College Park United Brethren Church.

She graduated from Keystone Joint High School in Knox, Pennsylvania, in 1955 and later graduated from Huntington University; she attended Penn State and received her Master’s degree in Biology from Purdue University. Nola taught General Science and Biology at Ossian High School from 1959 – 1966. She taught College Prep and Honors Biology at Huntington North High School from 1983 – 1999. She taught junior high Sunday school at College Park Church.

Nola was once president of the Joy Guild Missions Society and sang in the church choir for 40 years. In her early years, she was in a Women’s Sextet. Nola enjoyed reading, and photography and she loved nature, watching sunsets, and summer camping.

Nola was born on January 11, 1938, in Knox, PA. A daughter of the late Jay Alvin and Elizabeth (Rossman) Amsler.

She was united in marriage to James “Jim” Kline on June 25 1966 in Ninevah, Pennsylvania. Her husband survives.

Additional survivors include a son: Todd (Marcela) Kline of Fort Worth TX; a daughter: Laura Kline of Goshen; two sisters: Sharon (Larry) Beverly of Crystal Beach Ontario, Canada, and Kathy (Richard) Cole of Huntington; two grandchildren: Emilio Kline and Marisol Kline.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, Indiana.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 11:00 am with one hour of visitation prior to the service at College Park Church, 1945 College Ave. in Huntington.

Interment will be at St. Peter’s First Cemetery in Huntington at a later date.

Preferred Memorials can be made out to College Park Church or Huntington University Forrester Fund. Both can be sent in care of Myers Funeral Home 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, IN 46750.

