Pennsylvania State Police Seize $15.7 Million in Prohibited Drugs in Fourth Quarter of 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday announced troopers seized approximately $15.7 million in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, and other prohibited drugs in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Troopers from October 1 to December 31 seized 200 pounds of cocaine, 226 pounds of methamphetamines, 22 pounds of fentanyl, 7 pounds of heroin, 1,610 pounds of processed marijuana, and 105,309 pills of assorted narcotics.
Throughout 2023, troopers seized 888 pounds of cocaine, 703 pounds of methamphetamines, 246 pounds of fentanyl, 35 pounds of heroin, and 6,966 pounds of processed marijuana.
The PSP also collected 1,167 pounds of prescription medication as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Table 1: Prohibited drugs seized by PSP, Oct. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|200.03 lbs.
|$4,400,660
|Crack Cocaine
|5.07 lbs.
|$81,120
|Heroin
|7.98 lbs.
|$271,490
|Fentanyl
|22.84 lbs.
|$365,440
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|60 doses
|$1,200
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|17.06 pints
|$114,302
|Marijuana THC Solid
|86.18 lbs.
|$430,900
|Marijuana Plants
|1,020 plants
|$168,300
|Processed Marijuana
|1,610.7 lbs.
|$4,832,100
|Methamphetamines
|226.3 lbs.
|$2,263,000
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.08 lbs.
|$264
|MDMA – Pills
|1,035 DU
|$15,525
|Other Narcotics
|123.22 lbs.
|$246,440
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|104,214 DU
|$2,605,350
|Total Value
|$15,796,091
Table 2: Prohibited drugs seized by PSP, Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023
|Drug
|Amount Seized
|Estimated Value
|Cocaine
|888.84 lbs.
|$19,554,480
|Crack Cocaine
|20.15 lbs.
|$322,400
|Heroin
|35.28 lbs.
|$1,199,690
|Fentanyl
|246.68 lbs.
|$3,946,880
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|244 doses
|$4,880
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|169.19 pints
|$1,133,573
|Marijuana THC Solid
|759.95 lbs.
|$3,799,750
|Marijuana Plants
|3,582 plants
|$591,030
|Processed Marijuana
|6,966 lbs.
|$20,898,000
|Methamphetamines
|703.43 lbs.
|$7,034,300
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.662 lbs.
|$15,163
|MDMA – Pills
|1,453 DU
|$21,795
|Other Narcotics
|709.36 lbs.
|$1,883,340
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|306,195 DU
|$7,654,875
|Total Value
|$68,060,156
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit their website at www.psp.pa.gov.
