 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Pennsylvania State Police Seize $15.7 Million in Prohibited Drugs in Fourth Quarter of 2023

Saturday, January 13, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

drugs-seized-1HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Friday announced troopers seized approximately $15.7 million in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, and other prohibited drugs in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Troopers from October 1 to December 31 seized 200 pounds of cocaine, 226 pounds of methamphetamines, 22 pounds of fentanyl, 7 pounds of heroin, 1,610 pounds of processed marijuana, and 105,309 pills of assorted narcotics.

Throughout 2023, troopers seized 888 pounds of cocaine, 703 pounds of methamphetamines, 246 pounds of fentanyl, 35 pounds of heroin, and 6,966 pounds of processed marijuana.

The PSP also collected 1,167 pounds of prescription medication as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Table 1: Prohibited drugs seized by PSP, Oct. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023

Drug Amount Seized Estimated Value
Cocaine  200.03 lbs. $4,400,660
Crack Cocaine  5.07 lbs. $81,120
Heroin  7.98 lbs. $271,490
Fentanyl  22.84 lbs. $365,440
LSD – Pills and Paper  60 doses $1,200
Marijuana THC – Liquid  17.06 pints $114,302
Marijuana THC Solid  86.18 lbs. $430,900
Marijuana Plants  1,020 plants $168,300
Processed Marijuana  1,610.7 lbs. $4,832,100
Methamphetamines  226.3 lbs. $2,263,000
MDMA – Ecstasy  0.08 lbs. $264
MDMA – Pills  1,035 DU $15,525
Other Narcotics  123.22 lbs. $246,440
Other Narcotics (pills)  104,214 DU $2,605,350
Total Value $15,796,091

 
Table 2: Prohibited drugs seized by PSP, Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023

Drug Amount Seized Estimated Value
Cocaine  888.84 lbs. $19,554,480
Crack Cocaine  20.15 lbs. $322,400
Heroin  35.28 lbs. $1,199,690
Fentanyl  246.68 lbs. $3,946,880
LSD – Pills and Paper  244 doses $4,880
Marijuana THC – Liquid  169.19 pints $1,133,573
Marijuana THC Solid  759.95 lbs. $3,799,750
Marijuana Plants  3,582 plants $591,030
Processed Marijuana  6,966 lbs. $20,898,000
Methamphetamines  703.43 lbs. $7,034,300
MDMA – Ecstasy  0.662 lbs. $15,163
MDMA – Pills  1,453 DU $21,795
Other Narcotics  709.36 lbs. $1,883,340
Other Narcotics (pills)  306,195 DU $7,654,875
Total Value $68,060,156

 
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit their website at www.psp.pa.gov.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.