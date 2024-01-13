Police: SCI Forest Inmate Faces Aggravated Harassment Charge for Spitting on Nurse

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing felony charges for reportedly spitting on a nurse who was treating him at the jail.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 23-year-old Malik Manson, an inmate at SCI Forest, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Wednesday, January 10:

Aggravated Harassment By Prisoner, Felony 3

Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, IC

Harassment – Course Of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, while investigating a separate matter at SCI Forest on November 2, 2023, it was reported to Corporal Kathleen Watters that inmate Malik Manson had spit on a nurse who was examining him in the J-Unit medical triage area.

This act—which took place on October 31, 2023—was witnessed by at least four co-workers, the complaint states.

It was reported by one witness that the spit contained blood, as well as saliva, the complaint indicates.

The victim advised the spit got on her face as well as in her hair, the complaint notes.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

