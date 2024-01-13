 

Rolla C. Nelson

Saturday, January 13, 2024 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Rolla (1)
Rolla C. Nelson, Jr., age 77, of Rockland, died at his residence of natural causes on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

He was born in Oil City on July 19, 1946, to the late Rolla C. Nelson Sr. and Eliza (Mackey) Nelson.

He was a 1964 graduate of Cranberry High School and graduated from Erie School of Business in 1966.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 through 1969 and was stationed in England and France.

Rolla was a life member of the Rockland Volunteer Fire Department and was active with the fire police.

He attended the Kennerdell Church of God and was active in his church.

Rolla enjoyed hunting and golfing, especially in the golf league at Hi-Level Golf Course.

Mr. Nelson was employed with Penelec for 40 years. He worked in the property records business office in Oil City and Knox.

He is survived by his sister, Isabelle Hendershot of Rockland; two nephews, Chuck Frawley and Scott Nelson; three nieces, Debra Frawley, Susan King and her husband Steve, and Coleen Lane and her husband Gerald; a great-nephew, Josh Frawley; and his great-nieces, Kayla Pouliot and Cassandra Frawley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James E. Nelson; and a sister, Martha Conaway.

Visitation will be held Sunday (Jan. 14) from 4 – 7 and on Monday (Jan. 15) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Monday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Kenneth Hughes, officiating. Full military honor will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard. Private interment will follow in Rockland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockland Volunteer Fire Dept., 995 Pittsville Rd., Kennerdell PA 16374; or to the Kennerdell Church of God, 151 Watson Ave., Kennerdell PA 16374.

To express online condolences to his family, visit www.hilebest.com.


