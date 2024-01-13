Ronald Paul Aikens, 85, of Franklin, passed away, on January 11, 2024, at the Collins House in Franklin.

He was born on October 5, 1938, in Clarion County, a son of the late Lawrence W. and Mary Esther (Brumberg) Aikens. He was raised by his foster parents Frank and Alice Stuck.

Ronald graduated from Cranberry High School in Seneca.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Ronald worked for the FAA as an Air Traffic Controller.

In his spare time, he enjoyed trout fishing and relaxing on his deck.

He was a member of Fertigs United Methodist Church.

Ronald is survived by his children, Brian(LuAnn) Aikens of Anchorage, AK, Taylor Aikens and Kelsey Aikens of Boise, ID; his brother Vern Long of Elizabethtown, PA and his niece Esther Shull of Franklin; his 5 grandchildren, Douglas, Elizabeth, Katie, Shawn, and Ryan; two step-grandchildren, Samantha and Derrik, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his foster parents, Frank and Alice Stuck, his son Curtis Aiken, and twelve brothers and sisters.

Friends and family are welcome to call on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Family Service and Children’s Aid Society of Venango County, 716 East Second Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

