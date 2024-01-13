Bauer Wagner Properties: Second-Floor Apartment Available Soon in Clarion
Saturday, January 13, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A second-floor, two-bedroom apartment will be available soon in Clarion Borough.
The rent is $950/month with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!
This unit is currently under renovation.
Apartment features:
– New appliances
– Large kitchen
– Off-street parking
– Conveniently located in downtown Clarion
– All utilities included
No pets and no HUD accepted.
Message Bauer Wagner Properties on Facebook or email bauerwagnerproperties@gmail.com for more information.
