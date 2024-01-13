 

Bauer Wagner Properties: Second-Floor Apartment Available Soon in Clarion

Saturday, January 13, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Bauer Wagner PropertiesCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A second-floor, two-bedroom apartment will be available soon in Clarion Borough.

The rent is $950/month with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

This unit is currently under renovation.

Apartment features:

– New appliances
– Large kitchen
– Off-street parking
– Conveniently located in downtown Clarion
– All utilities included

No pets and no HUD accepted.

Message Bauer Wagner Properties on Facebook or email bauerwagnerproperties@gmail.com for more information.

Screenshot at Jan 11 15-59-10

Screenshot at Jan 11 15-59-22

Screenshot at Jan 11 16-00-12 (1)

Screenshot at Jan 11 15-58-58 (1)


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc.

