 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: ‘New Year, New Look’ Sale at BGM Custom Wear

Saturday, January 13, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

BGM Tumblers
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss the “New Year, New Look” sale at BGM Custom Wear.

Get 12 tumblers, 12 screen-printed tees, and 12 screen-printed crew neck sweatshirts with your logo on them for $400!

*Price includes artwork and savings of over $100.

image001 (12) (1)

Check out BGM’s online store here: www.brookvilleglove.com-embroidery-and-printing.

Call 814-849-7325 to discuss your needs.

BGM is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.

For more information, visit BMG’s Facebook page.

BGM Cover Photo (1)


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.