SPONSORED: ‘New Year, New Look’ Sale at BGM Custom Wear
Saturday, January 13, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss the “New Year, New Look” sale at BGM Custom Wear.
Get 12 tumblers, 12 screen-printed tees, and 12 screen-printed crew neck sweatshirts with your logo on them for $400!
*Price includes artwork and savings of over $100.
Check out BGM’s online store here: www.brookvilleglove.com-embroidery-and-printing.
Call 814-849-7325 to discuss your needs.
BGM is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.
For more information, visit BMG’s Facebook page.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.