WATCH: Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops: Karns City vs. Clarion Area (Boys)

Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops: Watch as Karns City takes on Clarion Area in a key KSAC boys basketball matchup. Mike Kalinowski, Dave Katis, and Owen Krepps will have all of the action live from Clarion, Pa. The broadcast starts at approximately 6:45 p.m.

