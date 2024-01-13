 

State Police Calls: New Bethlehem Area Woman Found Dead in Her Home

Saturday, January 13, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiserCLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Cyber Harassment Between Local Juveniles

According to a report released on Friday, January 12, PSP Marienville received a report of cyber harassment that occurred between juveniles at East Forest School.

Police say the reported incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on November 12, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

No further details were released.

This investigation is ongoing.

State Police Investigate Death of 45-Year-Old Woman

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Kittanning are investigating the death of a 45-year-old woman in Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

PSP responded to a call at approximately 9 a.m. on January 12, 2024, relating to an unresponsive female at a residence on Sugar Valley Road. Upon arrival, troopers discovered the woman, identified as Emily Rapp, deceased within her Redbank Township home.

At this time, authorities have found no evidence to suggest foul play. However, the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the cause of death.

Trooper Tim Reilly is leading the investigation.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

