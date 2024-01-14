SUV Crashes into Tree Off Route 322; Local Woman Rushed to Hospital

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was rushed to the Clarion Hospital after her SUV crashed into a tree off Route 322.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this accident happened around 11:56 a.m. on Sunday, January 7, 2024, on Route 322, near its intersection with Carney Road, in Clarion Township, involving 39-year-old Kathryn A. Rowan, of Corsica.

Police say Rowan was traveling west on Route 322 toward Strattanville when she lost control of her 2015 Dodge Durango and drove off the north side of the roadway into the slush. While she attempted to regain control, the SUV went off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The SUV came to a final rest in the embankment and sustained disabling damage to the entire driver’s side.

Knox Area Ambulance transported Rowan to Clarion Hospital for injuries of unknown severity.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by a personal tow.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

