7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, January 14, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
A chance of snow showers before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 9 by 4pm. Wind chill values as low as -7. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -9. West wind 9 to 14 mph.
M.L.King Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -6. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of snow, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday
A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Thursday
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
Snow likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.