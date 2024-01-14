 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, January 14, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
A chance of snow showers before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 9 by 4pm. Wind chill values as low as -7. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -9. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

M.L.King Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -6. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of snow, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday
A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Thursday
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
Snow likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
