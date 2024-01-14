Retirement Can’t Bench Bonnie Wolbert: Local Legend Still a Key Player in Area Sports Scene

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Bonnie Wolbert’s middle name might as well be North Clarion.

For 46 years, she has lived in the area and been involved in the community heavily through several sports and activities from teaching at North Clarion for 32 years to serving as the school’s Athletic Director.

After 12 years as AD, Wolbert is now retired, doing so in the summer of 2023. However, don’t interpret that as her not being exceptionally busy.

“I am trying to adjust to retirement,” Wolbert told exploreClarion.com. “Some days seem longer than others. I used to work 10 hours a day and now I am obviously not. I am trying to check off my bucket list and trying to adjust one thing at a time. I still have to be available with the D9 committee and my duties there. So, I am just trying to adjust by continuing to be active.”

A big part of Wolbert’s decision to retire had to do with the continual stress of the job.

“No one really knows what an athletic director does until they sit in that chair,” Wolbert said. “It is so much more than leaning up against a wall and watching an event take place. I ended up being in charge of transportation for sports, working with officials, and doing tons of scheduling.”

Of course, family also played an important role in the decision to retire as well.

“I loved the job but being there that long I had felt that I had reached the time where I had watched everyone’s families come and go in generations,” Wolbert explained. “Now, my great niece and nephew who attend Brookville are in high school sports, and I want to be free to see them.”



Bonnie Wolbert was a guest on Explore’s new Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show held live at The Haskell House on January 11, 2024.

Keeping busy has not been an issue for Wolbert in retirement. She is still a female officials representative, sportsmanship chairperson, and committee member for District 9. She is also on the PIAA Board of Directors, among other things.

All of this, she says, results from her love of local sports and a workaholic attitude.

“I am still pretty busy,” Wolbert continued. “I am not a person who sits still. I am a firm backer of PIAA because they are here for the kids and so am I. Everything that I have done from teaching to athletics is just because I enjoy people.”

“My family would tell you I am a workaholic. It is just something that has always been satisfying to me.”

Clarion has always been home to Wolbert. But times are changing, and the area is not the same as it once was. The big challenges dominating high school sports, namely the co-op schools’ predicament and the persistent referee shortage, primarily stem from a simple lack of people.

“They are big problems across the state,” Wolbert added. “Co-opping is not to have schools make powerhouse teams. But enrollment is down in just about every school in D9, so to have those sports stay, you have to co-op. Then there is such a shortage of all officials because a lot of people just want to be in the stands. Society has changed an awful lot.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is that D9 is still huge and features several communities.

“With District 9 people have to understand that it goes all the way from the New York border all the way down to Butler,” Wolbert noted. “You see a lot of different cultures working in it and I think it has made me a better person understanding all the different communities.”

So while technically retired, Wolbert is still keeping busy in the local sports scene around Clarion County, adjusting to the modern age of high school sports and continuing to make an impact.

“People that know me know that the biggest thing that I try to do is just to be fair and let people enjoy themselves to see them produce and succeed.”

This weekend Wolbert was back at it as an organizer for the District 9 Competitive Cheer Competition held at Keystone High School.

