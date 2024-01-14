Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to Recruit New Class of Waterways Conservation Officer Trainees

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is recruiting the 26th class of Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO) Trainees.

The State Civil Service Commission (SCSC) will begin accepting applications now through February 5, 2024. The class of up to 24 trainees will undergo a comprehensive training program at various training sites in the Commonwealth, including the PFBC’s H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety in Bellefonte, Centre County. Trainees will study law enforcement principles and practices, fish and boat laws, watercraft safety, environmental protection, and other related content. The class of trainees is expected to report for training later this year and graduate in the summer of 2025.

“Waterways Conservation Officers are passionate law enforcement professionals who work to protect, conserve, and enhance Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources,” said Col. Clyde Warner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Law Enforcement. “This job is full of adventure, and no two days of work are ever the same.”

WCOs are specifically trained in all aspects of fisheries conservation and watercraft safety and work to preserve fishing and boating opportunities on Pennsylvania’s 86,000 miles of rivers, streams, and lakes. WCOs enjoy working outdoors and have an unmatched appreciation for the hundreds of native species of fish, reptiles, and amphibians that call Pennsylvania home.

Applications will only be accepted online. To view the announcement and apply, please visit the Pennsylvania employment website at: www.employment.pa.gov.

Applicants must meet the following basic criteria:

• Pennsylvania residency

• Possess a valid driver’s license

• Be at least 21 years of age

• High School Graduate or GED

• Pass a criminal history background check

For more information on the position, visit the WCO Recruitment page on the PFBC website (Fishandboat.com). For questions, email: RA-FBBLERECRUITING@pa.gov.

