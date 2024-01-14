Police: Local Man Slams Woman’s Face Off Dresser Because He Had to Give Her a Ride to a Job Interview

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after he allegedly slammed a woman’s face off a bedroom dresser during a domestic dispute in Washington Township.

Court records show Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Gerald Sleigher III, of Lickingville, on Wednesday, January 10, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, a representative of North Clarion School District contacted PSP Marienville regarding an inactive domestic incident that occurred the night before (Tuesday, January 9) at a residence on Sunny Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Trooper Andrew Greenawalt was informed that a student reported a known woman was assaulted by Gerald Sleigher III, the complaint states.

Trooper Greenawalt responded to the residence to interview the victim and observed a red mark in a straight line across the right side of her nose, the complaint indicates.

The victim explained she was getting ready for a job interview around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9. She related Sleigher was irate that he had to give her a ride to the interview, according to the complaint.

The two individuals began arguing, and Sleigher grabbed her by the head and struck her face off a bedroom dresser. The victim stated the injury to her nose caused it to start bleeding, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Sleigher then grabbed a knife and related that he was going to kill the victim and himself and then left the residence.

Sleigher was arraigned on the following charges at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, in front of District Judge Jarah Heeter:

– Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, at 11:00 a.m., with Judge Heeter presiding.

