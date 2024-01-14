All American Custom Apparel & Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ralph White
Ralph White served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Ralph E. White
Born: March 26, 1943
Died: December 10, 2023
Hometown: Distant, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Ralph proudly served in the United States Army.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #522 and American Legion Post #354, both of New Bethlehem.
He was laid to rest in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”
They can be found online at https://allamericanhq.com/
www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.