7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, January 15, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
M.L.King Day
Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -8. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight
Snow likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday
A chance of snow, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -11. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Snow likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
Snow likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
