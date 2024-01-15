A-C Valley/Union Competitive Cheer Captures Back-to-Back-to-Back District IX Titles

KNOX, Pa. – The Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union Competitive Spirit squad was crowned Small Division champions at the District 9 Competitive Spirit Titles that happened at Keystone High School on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

(Members of the A-C Valley/Union Competitive Spirit team were Hannah Ithen, Madison Hurrelbrink, Kyleigh Morrison, Sophia McGarvey, Payton Duffee, Baylie Wingard, Samantha Whitling, Kira Hetrick, Madilyn Myers, Evan Jenkins, Aby Griebel, Madison Socha, Kolstin Wetzel, Isabella Kennedy, Aubrie Griebel, Aliviya Jacoby.)

A-C Valley has clinched a district title six times in the past decade (2015, 2016, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024).

The co-op between Union High School and A-C Valley began in 2022-23.

The Falcon Knights are coached by Stacey Fox and Emma Fox.

“We are very excited to continue our season and are hopeful to advance to finalizes at the state competition,” Stacey Fox told exploreClarion.com. “We are very thankful for the co-op. Not only has it made our program stronger, but it has created friendships, allowing the team to have an inseparable bond.”

According to Stacey, the Falcon Knights team is very young, consisting of 13 underclassmen out of a total of 17.

“We have four seniors who are strong leaders—Hannah Ithen, Sophia McGarvey, Kyleigh Morrison, and Madison Hurrelbrink,” she said. “This season has consisted of highs and lows, illnesses and injuries; however, our team has continued to work hard to overcome all the obstacles in our way. This has allowed them to reach their first goal: Becoming Small Varsity District IX Champions.”

Stacey Fox, in her second stint as A-C Valley coach, left the position in 2019 and returned in 2022 when the school was unable to find another coach. Her daughter, Emma Fox, became an assistant coach in 2023.

“We hope this success allows us to build an even stronger program in the future,” Stacey added.

DuBois Area took home the top prize in the Co-Ed Division and Elk County Catholic came out on top of the Large Division.

In addition, Karns City, St. Marys, and Redbank Valley all advanced to the state championships and will join those three champions in Hershey, Pa., on January 26 and January 27, as the next three highest scores after division champions also advance.

To win the district title, each team competed against the other teams in their division. There were five teams in the Small Division and two each in the Co-Ed and Large Divisions.

The next three highest scores, regardless of division, then also advanced to the state championships.

RESULTS

SMALL DIVISION

A-C Valley/Union – 74 points St. Marys – 72.3 points Redbank Valley – 71.7 points Johnsonburg – 64.3 points Punxsutawney – 62.9 points

CO-ED DIVISION

DuBois – 72.9 points Keystone – 67.2 points

LARGE DIVISION

Elk County Catholic – 77.8 points Karns City – 72.4 points

OVERALL

Karns City – 72.4 points St. Marys – 72.3 points Redbank Valley – 71.7 points Keystone – 67.2 points Johnsonburg – 64.3 points Punxsutawney – 62.9 points

