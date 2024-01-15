BREAKING NEWS: Out-of-State Pilot Injured in Single-Engine Airplane Crash at Venango Regional Airport

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – An out-of-state pilot was taken by ambulance for medical care after the single-engine airplane she piloted crashed at the Venango Regional Airport on Monday afternoon.

Emergency Responders investigate the scene of a Cessna 150M crash at the Venango Regional Airport. Photos by Gavin Fish.

According to Shawn Dawes, an employee of the airport, on Monday, January 15, the female pilot was experiencing electronics issues in her 1970s-era Cessna 150M while on a final approach on Runway 30. She appeared to miss the runway by approximately 100 feet to the north. Her airplane came to rest in the grassy area near the taxiway alongside Runway 21.

The pilot suffered a leg injury, Dawes said.

Venango County 9-1-1 said the call for service came in at 2:48 p.m.



Emergency Responders investigate the scene of a Cessna 150M crash at the Venango Regional Airport.

Dawes said he had plowed the runway just before the crash.

According to the FAA’s aircraft registration database, the Cessna is registered to Tech Flight Corp of South Hamilton, Massachusetts, a 501c3 organization founded by Massachusetts Institute of Technology alumni that owns and operates a Cessna 150 aircraft for flight training for their club members at low rates. The club is known as the MIT Flying Club.

The aircraft that crashed at the Venango Regional Airport is shown on the home page of the MIT Flying Club website.



The Cessna 150M that crashed at Venango Regional Airport, registration N7682U, is featured on the homepage of the MIT Flying Club website.

Calls to the Beverly Airport where the club is headquartered were not immediately returned.

The crash site has been cordoned off by airport personnel pending an FAA and NTSB investigation, Dawes added.



Franklin firefighters depart the crash scene at the Venango Regional Airport.

According to Venango County 9-1-1, emergency responders included crews from the Franklin Fire Department, the Franklin Police Department, Community Ambulance Service, and Venango County EMA.

The Federal Aviation Administration was also notified.

