Carl D. Wible, 82, of Franklin, a longtime and well known Franklin business owner, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2024 at the Rouse Home in Youngsville.

Born in Franklin on February 17, 1941, he was the son of the late Richard W. Wible Sr. and Esther Perry Wible.

He was a 1958 graduate of Franklin High School.

Carl served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He served in the 1st Infantry Division, “Big Red One”, from 1963-1965.

He earned his Combat Infantry Badge in Vietnam and Letters of Commendations.

Carl was associated with many successful businesses over the years but is most well known for being the founder of French Creek Production, French Creek Producation manufactures fall protection and rescue equipment which is distributed worldwide.

He was very active in the Franklin Community, serving on the Applefest Core Committee and was co-founder of the Franklin Blues and BBQ Festival.

Carl served on countless boards in the community and was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed.

Carl enjoyed spending time at hunting camp, traveling to Florida for the winter, and above all, spending time with his grandchildren.

He had a passion for muscle cars and could tell you every car he owned over the years and he still never passed up the opportunity to check out a new ride.

On August 22, 1964 he married Mildred A. “Millie” Daniels and she preceded him in death on May 1, 2015. They spent 50 years of adventure together and made friends wherever they went.

Surviving are two children; Jason Wible and his wife Rhonda of Franklin, and Regan Olsen and her husband Trevor of Warren; and four grandchildren, Carson Wible, Alex Wible, Lincoln Olsen, and Carly Olsen, one “honorary” grandchild, Sydney Watts, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and three brothers, Edwin Wible, Richard Wible and William Wible.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday.

Additional visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:45 P.M. Wednesday in the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, of Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Full Military Honors will be rendered by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard in the funeral home at the conclusion of the funeral service.

Interment will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Blues BBQ Festival P.O. Box 523 Franklin, PA 16323 which benefits music programs at our local schools or the Venango County Humane Society 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

