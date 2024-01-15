 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: BLT Waffle Sliders

Monday, January 15, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Craving a BLT for breakfast? Try a deliciously different version that features crisp bacon and fresh tomatoes between two golden cornmeal waffles!

Ingredients

3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup cornmeal

3 teaspoons baking powder
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs, separated, room temperature
1 cup 2% milk
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
6 tablespoons mayonnaise
12 bacon strips, cooked and drained
2 small tomatoes, sliced
6 lettuce leaves
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Preheat the waffle maker. Whisk together the first 5 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk egg yolks, milk and butter. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Stir in cheese.

2. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff but not dry. Fold into batter. Drop 1 heaping tablespoon of batter in the center of each waffle iron quadrant; bake according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Repeat with the remaining batter.

3. Spread mayonnaise evenly over half the waffle pieces; top with bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, seasonings, and remaining waffle pieces to make sliders. Serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.