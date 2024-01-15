Clarion County Recipe of the Day: BLT Waffle Sliders

Craving a BLT for breakfast? Try a deliciously different version that features crisp bacon and fresh tomatoes between two golden cornmeal waffles!

Ingredients

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup cornmeal



3 teaspoons baking powder1 tablespoon sugar1 teaspoon salt2 large eggs, separated, room temperature1 cup 2% milk3 tablespoons butter, melted1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese6 tablespoons mayonnaise12 bacon strips, cooked and drained2 small tomatoes, sliced6 lettuce leavesSalt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Preheat the waffle maker. Whisk together the first 5 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk egg yolks, milk and butter. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Stir in cheese.

2. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff but not dry. Fold into batter. Drop 1 heaping tablespoon of batter in the center of each waffle iron quadrant; bake according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Repeat with the remaining batter.

3. Spread mayonnaise evenly over half the waffle pieces; top with bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, seasonings, and remaining waffle pieces to make sliders. Serve immediately.

